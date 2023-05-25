Synthetic (T4) vs. Desiccated (T3+T4) Thyroid with Guest Wende Lawson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At 43 years of age, Wende was feeling tired, gaining
weight, had thinning hair, and was sick a lot of the time. She ate well and
exercised but wasn’t seeing a change in her body. After consulting a local
endocrinologist, she was placed on synthetic thyroid medication that made her
gain even more weight! She heard Dr. Hotze on the radio and decided to schedule
an appointment.
After bloodwork and a physical evaluation, it was advised that Wende switch from synthetic thyroid (T4) to desiccated thyroid (T3+T4). She could tell a big difference within a few weeks and felt 20 years younger within a month! Check out Wende’s personal testimony and see what other hormone her body was lacking!
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.