Nature Is NEVER Bad - The Untold Study of Naturosophy

Many people talk about the products calling themselves "natural" or the "natural disasters" within nature as "proof" for nature being not always good. A philosophy called Naturosophy details why nature is in fact always good, and how it is solely the fault of humankind for their ignorance of and lack of respect for nature. Taoism, Stoicism and Transcendentalism are emphasized among it's teachings. This video provides a short analysis, utilizing several examples.

