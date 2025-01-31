Saint Raphael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for January 29, 2025

Events are approaching that will move the bowels of human creatures. Prepare yourselves for all that is coming

Humanity lives its crucible, lives its chastisement because of so much evil that moves in the midst and in human creatures. Therefore, the children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ must pray with the heart; the power of prayer stops so much damagehttp://www.jesusmariasite.org/6625-events-are-approaching-that-will-move-the-bowels-of-human-creatures-prepare-yourselves-for-all-that-is-coming/











