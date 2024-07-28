BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Putin met with the Heads of Foreign Delegations who participated in the celebration of Navy Day - over 30 countries participated
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
9 months ago

Putin met with the heads of foreign delegations who participated in the celebration of Navy Day.

The Kremlin's press service stated that representatives from more than 30 foreign countries gathered in the Admiralty building.

Adding:

Malaysia sent a letter to the Russian Federation with an application to join BRICS, expressing its readiness to become a strategic partner of the organizationAlso:

The IOC has denied responsibility for the disappearance of videos with key segments of the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Paris.

This was stated by the IOC press service.

The videos with segments of the opening ceremony are unavailable for viewing on the IOC website and the organization's YouTube channel.

🐻 The videos just deleted themselves. Such amazing technology.

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
