23,000,000 face EXTREME HUNGER - 1,000,000 Children are at risk of STARVING TO DEATH in Afghanistan
End World Hunger News
17 views • 08/05/2023

I have taken clips of a interview published on Jan 14th,2022. I am simply trying to raise awareness about people starving to death on the other side of the world so we can do whatever it takes to END WORLD HUNGER.

How YOU can get food sent to a orphanage in a poor part of the world:

Step 1) Find a Orphanage in the 3rd World

Step 2) Find a nearby local Grocery Store or Food Wholesaler that can Deliver

Step 3) Place the order & have it Delivered

FeedStarvingChildren.Org

communitywelfarehumanitariansupportgivingcontributioncharityvolunteerfundraisingoutreachdonationnon-profitgenerosityphilanthropyhelping otherssocial goodcharitable organization
