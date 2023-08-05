23,000,000 face EXTREME HUNGER - 1,000,000 Children are at risk of STARVING TO DEATH in Afghanistan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have taken clips of a interview published on Jan 14th,2022. I am simply trying to raise awareness about people starving to death on the other side of the world so we can do whatever it takes to END WORLD HUNGER.
How YOU can get food sent to a orphanage in a poor part of the world:
Step 1) Find a Orphanage in the 3rd World
Step 2) Find a nearby local Grocery Store or Food Wholesaler that can Deliver
Step 3) Place the order & have it Delivered
FeedStarvingChildren.Org