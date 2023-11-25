Rep. James Comer leaving no stone unturned as we reveal the truth of Biden Crime Family

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Newsmax Rob Schmitt with Rep. James Comer, Chairman on House GOP Oversight | 🚨 The inescapable reality for Joe Biden is that he was paid money from funds generated by his family’s business schemes; he personally benefitted from this unethical conduct.
@GOPoversight is leaving no stone unturned as we reveal the truth.
Bank records don't lie.
@RepJamesComer
