PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING - Viral 2016 movie about Wormflu Epidemic from China

Please Subscribe to my Rumble Channel

https://rumble.com/c/c-5423336





Viral is a 2016 American science fiction horror film directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost and written by Christopher Landon and Barbara Marshall. It stars Sofia Black-D'Elia, Analeigh Tipton, Travis Tope, Machine Gun Kelly, and Michael Kelly. The film was released on July 29, 2016, in a limited release and through video on demand, by Dimension Films.

Two high-school sisters, Stacey and Emma, have recently moved to a suburban area in California, where their father will teach high school science. Emma struggles to integrate into the community while Stacey quickly makes new friends and a boyfriend, CJ.

Emma befriends Evan, her neighbor. Stacey and Emma's parents have a strained relationship, and her mother is out of town. Gracie, Emma's new best friend, begins displaying unusual behavior at school, eating constantly and coughing up blood. She collapses outside the school, where Emma and a male student find her in a seizure-like state. While Emma is gone to get help, Gracie vomits blood on the boy.

Newscasts report that a "worm flu" is spreading through the area. Emma's father goes to retrieve their mother from the airport, but they are prevented from returning to their home because the government has ordered a quarantine to be placed on the whole town.

Stacey attends a party and forces Emma to tag along. During the party, Stacey finds CJ having sex with another student, while the boy from earlier appears, now looking very ill, and starts attacking the party goers. He coughs blood on Stacey, but Evan saves Emma from being infected. Stacey soon finds a growth forming at the base of her neck and she becomes ravenously hungry.