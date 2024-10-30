Foreign immigrants cannot fill labor gaps for long

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
British politician Miriam Cates explains why incoming immigration can’t compensate for low birthrates, and is not a long term solution.
For keeping total population and working age population constant in Europe up to year 2060, demographic research calculated that foreign migration with annual inflow of about 2 million young immigrants is needed:
https://web.archive.org/web/20240204053421/https://www.demographic-research.org/volumes/vol40/45/40-45.pdf
Keeping the support ratio constant still remains an unattainable goal because of unrealistic migration numbers necessary.
Pensioners are increasing fast in all OECD Countries, up to 2050:
A UN study estimated that with the low birth rate of all European Countries, in order to keep the working population stable, the ratio of 3:1 workers-retirees stable, 6.1 million young foreign immigrants should be accepted every year, until year 2050:
https://web.archive.org/web/20221016143819/https://www.un.org/en/development/desa/population/publications/pdf/ageing/replacement-chap4-eu.pdf
By 2050, Europe will have a population of 520,000,000 40% of whom will be made up of immigrants and their descendants.
In Austria and Canada, even under a constant incoming immigration rate of 0.35%, like the USA one, microsimulation models project a declining active labour force population between 2011 and 2061, collectively by 4% and 10% respectively:
https://web.archive.org/web/20220623051357/http://www.demographic-research.org/volumes/vol41/12/41-12.pdf
Studies demonstrate that Germany needs a steady inflow of about 500,000 skilled foreign immigrants per year, every year, until 2050:
https://service.destatis.de/bevoelkerungspyramide/#!y=2060&v=3&l=en
95% of the hundreds of thousands of refugees arriving in Germany were young unmarried males:
Germany needs 1.5 million more new immigrants per year in order to save the country’s pension system: