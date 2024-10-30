BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Foreign immigrants cannot fill labor gaps for long
Bulgarianinsider
Bulgarianinsider
92 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
127 views • 7 months ago

British politician Miriam Cates explains why incoming immigration can’t compensate for low birthrates, and is not a long term solution.


For keeping total population and working age population constant in Europe up to year 2060, demographic research calculated that foreign migration with annual inflow of about 2 million young immigrants is needed:

https://web.archive.org/web/20240204053421/https://www.demographic-research.org/volumes/vol40/45/40-45.pdf

Keeping the support ratio constant still remains an unattainable goal because of unrealistic migration numbers necessary.


Pensioners are increasing fast in all OECD Countries, up to 2050:

https://archive.ph/jldBq


A UN study estimated that with the low birth rate of all European Countries, in order to keep the working population stable, the ratio of 3:1 workers-retirees stable, 6.1 million young foreign immigrants should be accepted every year, until year 2050:

https://web.archive.org/web/20221016143819/https://www.un.org/en/development/desa/population/publications/pdf/ageing/replacement-chap4-eu.pdf

By 2050, Europe will have a population of 520,000,000 40% of whom will be made up of immigrants and their descendants.


In Austria and Canada, even under a constant incoming immigration rate of 0.35%, like the USA one, microsimulation models project a declining active labour force population between 2011 and 2061, collectively by 4% and 10% respectively:

https://web.archive.org/web/20220623051357/http://www.demographic-research.org/volumes/vol41/12/41-12.pdf


Studies demonstrate that Germany needs a steady inflow of about 500,000 skilled foreign immigrants per year, every year, until 2050:

https://archive.ph/CB6oS

https://archive.ph/DVb9N

https://archive.ph/NZX89

https://archive.ph/XESQE

https://archive.ph/EZSzb

https://archive.ph/VVmqo

https://archive.ph/wophh

https://archive.ph/hcusz

https://archive.ph/T3s34

https://archive.ph/ds3hM

https://archive.ph/t9DsS

https://archive.ph/nCHNs

https://archive.ph/tKb3Z

https://archive.ph/IkAQt

https://archive.ph/YK4Nx

https://service.destatis.de/bevoelkerungspyramide/#!y=2060&v=3&l=en


95% of the hundreds of thousands of refugees arriving in Germany were young unmarried males:

https://archive.ph/dHOjs

https://archive.ph/Lm5jr

https://archive.ph/Swe3Y

https://archive.ph/45VPG

https://archive.ph/HBijY


Germany needs 1.5 million more new immigrants per year in order to save the country’s pension system:

https://archive.ph/didrZ

https://archive.ph/2wuaz

https://archive.ph/82gZV

Keywords
immigrationmigrantsforeignbirthrates
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy