LIES, LIARS & SWINDLES -- Hope & Doug Korman
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
62 views • 3 months ago

Our dear friend Hope for FTW Project and Morgellons survivor Dog Korman join me to discuss lies, swindles and Morgellons - and what we can ALL do get nasty, evil crap out of our blood and bodies! Thanks for tuning in.


Get the NANO-TECH, Graphene & Heavy Metals out of your blood w/ Master Peace

https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=4094


GET excellent handmade EMF abatement products from Hope & Tivon HERE:

https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/6/


FREE!! 21st Century Health Defense: Surviving AI, Nanotechnology And The Transhumanism Agenda - APRIL 26, 2025

https://www.ftwproject.com/21st-century-health-defense-surviving-ai-nanotechnology-and-the-transhumanism-agenda/

