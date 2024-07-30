⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on progress of special military operation

(30 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 57th Mechanised Brigade, 82nd Air Assault Brig, 36th Marine Brig, and 3rd Natl Guard Brig near Staritsa, Liptsy, Volchansk, and Tikhoye (Kharkov region).

Seen counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 42nd Mech'd Brig, 57th Motorised Infantry Brig, and 92nd Assault Brig were repelled.

AFU losses more than 250 UKR troops, one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehic, two pickup trucks, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Giatsint-B howit, & 1 122-mm D-30 howi.

One Plastun electronic reconnaissance system and one field ammo depot were destroyed.

▫️Zapad GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 14th, 67th, 115th mech'd brigades, 3rd Assault Brig, 110th, and 125th territorial def brigs near Sinkovka, Tabayevka (Kharkov reg), Makeyevka (LPR), Krasny Liman, and Terny (DPR).

AFU losses up to 500 UKR troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, one 155-mm Bogdana SP'd artill syst, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howi, two 122-mm D-30 howis, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howi.

Moreover, one Croatian-made RAK SA-12 MLRS combat vehicle, one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare system, one Anklav electronic warfare system, and two field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️As a result of active actions, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 24th, 28th, 32nd, and 54th mechanised brigades, and 79th Air Assault Brigade near Verkhnekamenskoye, Belaya Gora, Chasov Yar, Aleksandro-Shultino, Seversk, and Katerinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by a unit of the AFU 5th Assault Brigade was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 650 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, three U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, two U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzers, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzers.

Three AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️As a result of active actions, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Leninskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on formations of the AFU 31st, 32nd, 47th mechanised brigades, 1st Tank Brigade, and 68th Infantry Brigade near Toretsk, Zhelannoye, Vozdvizhenka, Sergeyevka, Grodovka, Nikolayevka, and Novgorodskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



Six counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 53rd, 100th, 110th, 151st mechanised brigades, 142nd Infantry Brigade, and 95th Air Assault Brigade were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 315 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.



▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd, 116th mechanised brigades, and 58th Infantry Brigade near Vodyanoye, Storozhevoye, Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulai Pole (Zaporozhye region).



The AFU losses amounted to more than 125 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, seven motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 141st Infantry Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, and 35th Marine Brigade near Novodanilovka, Lobkovoye, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), Tyaginka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 90 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one Anklav-N electronic warfare system, and four field ammunition depots.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces destroyed one Mars-L radar system, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 137 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down seven U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, one U.S.-made Patriot SAM system missile, and 45 unmanned aerial vehicles.



📊 In total, 631 airplanes and 278 helicopters, 28,692 unmanned aerial vehicles, 556 air defence missile systems, 16,725 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,393 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 12,567 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 24,201 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.