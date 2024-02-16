BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tough Times Make Tough People - Gareth Icke Tonight With James & Bersabeh Ray
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
24 views • 02/16/2024

Gareth Icke Tonight


Feb 15, 2024


On the show this week…


Dutch Lawyer Maria-Louise Genet tells us about the uproar in the Netherlands, as shopping chain Hama advertised babies dummies, and sex toys, in the same campaign.


Off-Guardian editor Kit Knightly talks to us about that Tucker and Putin interview, and what people are missing.


New York times best selling author James Arthur Ray, and his wife, intuitive healer Bersabeh Ray are here to talk about manifesting your destiny. How can we create the life we want?


And political commentator. columnist and author of the book ‘The Art of the Steal: Exposing Fraud & Vulnerabilities in America’s Elections’, Adrian Norman is on the line from the US to talk about the crisis the country finds itself in.


Watch the show at 7pm UK on https://www.ickonic.com/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4dki9x-tough-times-make-tough-people-gareth-icke-tonight-with-james-and-bersabeh-r.html

Keywords
americamanifestingtuckernetherlandsputinfraudelectionscrisisdestinytough timesgareth ickesex toyskit knightlygareth icke tonighthamatough peoplejames raybersabeh raymaria-louise genetlife we wantthe art of the stealadrian norman
