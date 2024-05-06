PREACHER ATTACKED BY GUNMAN IN PITTSBURGH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Germany was delivering a sermon at the Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock when a man pulled a gun and tried to shoot him.
Fortunately, the gun jammed, giving a member of the congregation the chance to wrestle him to the ground and disarm him.
Police have charged the attacker with attempted homicide.
Source: WSB-TV