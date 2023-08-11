Execution In Provo Is A Warning To Conservatives-Get Situationally Aware Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Instead of the secret service interviewing and arresting and charging a 75 year old, obese Provo resident who used a walker to get around for allegedly making threats against O'biden on social media, they sent the FBI to execute him in his home at 6 in the morning. Get situationally aware. Trust your gut. Pray for wisdom and discernment. "Be innocent like doves and crafty like serpents."