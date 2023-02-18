Will THIS financial move from China DESTROY the U.S. dollar?

Glenn Beck





Feb 17, 2023





In 2022, central banks around the world bought a RECORD amount of gold. And, China was one of those powerhouses: ‘For the first time since 2019, they announced they had increased their purchases of gold in November. And now there has been three consecutive months of them buying gold,’ Glenn’s ‘favorite’ financial advisor, Carol Roth, explains. So why is this happening? Roth predicts the CCP is trying to send signals that relate to a ‘new financial world order.’ In this clip, Roth and Glenn discuss the disastrous consequences this could have for the U.S. dollar…





