The [Big Guy] In The White House Is A Crook

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Inc: Obvious Corrupticrats
* The Biden crime family was shaking people down.
* Hey libs — what else do you need to hear?
* It’s beyond reasonable doubt.
* The evidence is everywhere.
* Spread the word.
RNC Research: Yes, Joe Biden was fully immersed in Hunter's foreign business dealings.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 23 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2vxewa-i-want-the-truth-about-the-vaccine-ep.-2038-06232023.html