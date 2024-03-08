The bullet changed his life, he lay huddled in a garbage dump in a state of panic

Pitiful Animal





Mar 8, 2024





We found Zucchini in a dilapidated public toilet.

There were traces of dragging on the ground.

According to the owner of a nearby pub, a drunk man arrested him.

He put Zucchini into the wreckage with an unhappy expression on his face.

After the gunshot, he slowly walked out leaving everyone empty.

It was very cold at that time, the temperature dropped to -30 degrees.

Zucchini didn't let anyone near.

The connection between me and him was very bad.

In the end, I had to use anesthetic to get him out of there.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4iZ9FRe988