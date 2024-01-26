Create New Account
Who Owns You?
America at War
97 Subscribers
70 views
Published a month ago

This short documentary film illustrates the true meaning of self-ownership and individualism, and highlights the importance of individual rights. The title “Who Owns You?” might seem curious at first, but when you watch the entire film, you will learn why that’s the most important question you can ask yourself in the current moment

freedompolicegovernmentlawslaverycourts

