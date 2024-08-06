Most young people don't think about the future, choosing only to live for the moment. But as you grow up, you begin to invest in education, insurance, real estate and the stock market in order to make sure that there will be an ample supply of money when you get older and retire.

As a Christian, you have eternal life, but what kind of rewards do you expect to receive in heaven? In this message, Pastor John speaks about investing for eternity and what you need to do after salvation. God has given you talents, and whether you realize it or not, your eternal dividends will be based upon what you do with those gifts and skills on earth.

That means a person who rejects Jesus as their Savior will receive their dividends in the Lake of Fire. Now, Jesus won't demand that you be successful but He does want you to be faithful. Therefore, you can enlarge your eternal portfolio by witnessing to those around you, doing the works of Jesus and giving God your very best in every situation. How are you investing your time in the Kingdom of God?

Sermon Outline; https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1396.pdf

RLJ-1396 -- JUNE 16, 2013

