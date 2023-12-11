Why the REAL story of Hanukkah sounds all too FAMILIAR

Glenn Beck





Dec 10, 2023





Hanukkah (Chanukah) is an 8-day Jewish festival that many non-Jews don't know much about, besides menorahs and dreidels. But Glenn believes that we should all learn an important lesson from this holiday — now more than ever. Glenn recounts the real story of Hanukkah: a story of persecution, perseverance, and "of the culture being overtaken by the spirit of the age, which turns out always to be an evil lie." It is a story that is all too familiar these days. But "even though the darkness is everywhere," Glenn says, we must never back down because "YOU might be the last spark in sight."





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_YwAqrTm_o