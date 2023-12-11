BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why the REAL story of Hanukkah sounds all too FAMILIAR
38 views • 12/11/2023

Glenn Beck


Dec 10, 2023


Hanukkah (Chanukah) is an 8-day Jewish festival that many non-Jews don't know much about, besides menorahs and dreidels. But Glenn believes that we should all learn an important lesson from this holiday — now more than ever. Glenn recounts the real story of Hanukkah: a story of persecution, perseverance, and "of the culture being overtaken by the spirit of the age, which turns out always to be an evil lie." It is a story that is all too familiar these days. But "even though the darkness is everywhere," Glenn says, we must never back down because "YOU might be the last spark in sight."


