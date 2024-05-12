Christian Monks?

What is a monk? Is this something Christians should strive to attain? What does the Jewish 'Temple Institute' teach? What about the Hebrew scriptures? What about the New Testament? What was the one thing that God said related to the Creation in the 2nd chapter of the Book of Genesis that was not good? What did Jesus teach about one's light shining and burying one's talent? Are there both physical and spiritual monks? Are Christians to live as monks or serve others? When does the Church of Rome teach that monasticism started in the West? Are tonsures, such as those worn by priests of the Egyptian god Isis and the sun-god Mithra condemned in the Book of Leviticus? What did Jesus warn end-time Christians? How are Christians supposed to live? Do Philadelphian Christians have the type of love to support the fulfillment of Jesus' commissions in Matthew 24:14 and Matthew 28:19-20? Where is Monks Valley, Cappadocia? What work should you support? Are 'independent Christians' like spiritual monks? What is your purpose? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these issues.





A written article of related interest is available titled 'Did the Early Christian Church Practice Monasticism? ' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/monasticism.htm