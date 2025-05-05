Media Silent on Christians Being Massacred and Our Duty to Assist Oppressed - Jeremy Frith

So many Christians around the world are being ruthlessly persecuted for their faith, and unfortunately, most of the world has no idea these horrors are happening! Jeremy Frith is the CEO of Barnabas Aid, a ministry that specifically reaches those Christians who are being discriminated against or even hunted down and left for dead. He talks about how many Christians, especially in places like Afghanistan, Nigeria, and North Korea, need our assistance. Jeremy says that one in seven Christians is being persecuted around the world today. For example, 120 Christians were recently killed in Nigeria over Easter. This harrowing reality is rarely brought to the forefront of the American Christian church, but it must be. Our brothers and sisters in Christ are suffering, and it’s up to us to do whatever we can to help them!









TAKEAWAYS





The government in Nigeria is essentially doing little to nothing to stop the massacre of Christians by radical Islamic terrorists





Americans are generally unaware of how Christians are persecuted around the world





Prayer is just as powerful and valuable as a monetary donation





Galatians 6:10 reminds us to care for our brothers and sisters in Christ and for those in need









