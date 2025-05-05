Media Silent on Christians Being Massacred and Our Duty to Assist Oppressed - Jeremy Frith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So many Christians around the world are being ruthlessly persecuted for their faith, and unfortunately, most of the world has no idea these horrors are happening! Jeremy Frith is the CEO of Barnabas Aid, a ministry that specifically reaches those Christians who are being discriminated against or even hunted down and left for dead. He talks about how many Christians, especially in places like Afghanistan, Nigeria, and North Korea, need our assistance. Jeremy says that one in seven Christians is being persecuted around the world today. For example, 120 Christians were recently killed in Nigeria over Easter. This harrowing reality is rarely brought to the forefront of the American Christian church, but it must be. Our brothers and sisters in Christ are suffering, and it’s up to us to do whatever we can to help them!
TAKEAWAYS
The government in Nigeria is essentially doing little to nothing to stop the massacre of Christians by radical Islamic terrorists
Americans are generally unaware of how Christians are persecuted around the world
Prayer is just as powerful and valuable as a monetary donation
Galatians 6:10 reminds us to care for our brothers and sisters in Christ and for those in need
