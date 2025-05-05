BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Media Silent on Christians Being Massacred and Our Duty to Assist Oppressed - Jeremy Frith
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
16 views • 4 months ago

So many Christians around the world are being ruthlessly persecuted for their faith, and unfortunately, most of the world has no idea these horrors are happening! Jeremy Frith is the CEO of Barnabas Aid, a ministry that specifically reaches those Christians who are being discriminated against or even hunted down and left for dead. He talks about how many Christians, especially in places like Afghanistan, Nigeria, and North Korea, need our assistance. Jeremy says that one in seven Christians is being persecuted around the world today. For example, 120 Christians were recently killed in Nigeria over Easter. This harrowing reality is rarely brought to the forefront of the American Christian church, but it must be. Our brothers and sisters in Christ are suffering, and it’s up to us to do whatever we can to help them!



TAKEAWAYS


The government in Nigeria is essentially doing little to nothing to stop the massacre of Christians by radical Islamic terrorists


Americans are generally unaware of how Christians are persecuted around the world


Prayer is just as powerful and valuable as a monetary donation


Galatians 6:10 reminds us to care for our brothers and sisters in Christ and for those in need



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

The King of Kings trailer: https://bit.ly/4iRFTjT

The King of Kings tickets: https://bit.ly/3XFsSkS

Persecuted Christians video: https://bit.ly/3GoR1WS

Free Barnabas Aid magazine: https://www.barnabasaid.org/us/magazine/

120 Nigerian Christians Killed article: https://bit.ly/4jWjOAK

270 Nigerian Girls Snatched: https://bit.ly/4cYAvZZ


🔗 CONNECT WITH BARNABAS AID

Website: https://www.barnabasaid.org/gb/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BarnabasAidOfficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/barnabasaidofficial/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BarnabasStories


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
christiansnorth koreapastorsmissionsnigeriamissionariestina griffincounter culture mom showjeremy frithbarnabas aid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy