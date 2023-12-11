SHaDoWCa7 sings In Your Arms (Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post to the internet on July 24 of 2016 with her original description:

"This is my cover of "In Your Arms" by Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver. The words to this song really touch my heart. I knew I had to cover it the very first time I heard it! ♥ I hope it blesses your heart also! ♥

I did all the vocals and the music. :)"

Lyrics: In Your Arms

When the sea is raging and waves are crashing down,

When my heart is heavy and I'm swiftly going down,

Help me to remember, however rough the sea,

That underneath the current Your arms are holding me!

In Your arms, You cradle me and make me feel secure,

In Your arms, You're showing me Your mercy will endure,

In Your arms, You're lifting me above the troubled sea,

I'll be safe because I know Your arms are holding me!

When the storm has ceased her raging, the sun will still remain,

So until the shadows vanish, Your power will sustain!

For it's there that I find refuge, where I'll be safe from harm,

No storm can overtake me in the shelter of Your arms!

In Your arms, You cradle me and make me feel secure,

In Your arms, You're showing me Your mercy will endure,

In Your arms, You're lifting me above the troubled sea,

I'll be safe because I know Your arms are holding me!

In Your arms, You're lifting me above the troubled sea,

I'll be safe because I know Your arms are holding me!

Yes, I'll be safe because I know Your arms are holding me!

I'll be safe because I know Your arms are holding me!

