Apr 30, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady of Medjugorje as Preparation for the Second Coming of Jesus.





The following message of Our Lady was given to visionary Marija on November 25, 2009.





Dear children!





In this time of grace I call you all to renew prayer in your families. Prepare yourselves with joy for the coming of Jesus.





Little children, may your hearts be pure and pleasing, so that love and warmth may flow through you into every heart that is far from His love.





Little children, be my extended hands, hands of love for all those who have become lost, who have no more faith and hope.





Thank you for having responded to my call.





The following message of Our Lady was given to visionary Marija on November 25, 1998.





Dear children!





Today I call you to prepare yourselves for the coming of Jesus.





In a special way, prepare your hearts.





May holy Confession be the first act of conversion for you and then, dear children, decide for holiness.





May your conversion and decision for holiness begin today and not tomorrow.





Little children, I call you all to the way of salvation and I desire to show you the way to Heaven.





That is why, little children, be mine and decide with me for holiness.





Little children, accept prayer with seriousness and pray, pray, pray.

Thank you for having responded to my call.





The following message of Our Lady was given to visionary Marija on November 25, 1996.





Dear children!





Today, again, I invite you to pray, so that through prayer, fasting and small sacrifices you may prepare yourselves for the coming of Jesus.





May this time, little children, be a time of grace for you.





Use every moment and do good, for only in this way will you feel the birth of Jesus in your hearts.





If with your life you give an example and become a sign of God’s love, joy will prevail in the hearts of men.





Thank you for having responded to my call.





The following message of Our Lady was given to visionary Marija on November 25, 1993:





Dear children!





I invite you in this time like never before to prepare for the coming of Jesus.





Let little Jesus reign in your hearts and only then when Jesus is your friend will you be happy.





It will not be difficult for you either to pray or offer sacrifices or to witness Jesus’ greatness in your life because He will give you strength and joy in this time.





I am close to you by my intercession and prayer and I love and bless all of you.





Thank you for having responded to my call.





