⚠️ US used negotiations to ‘COVER UP’ plan to attack Iran – FM Araghchi
💬 “We don’t know HOW we can trust them anymore. What they did was, in fact, a betrayal of diplomacy,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized.
Adding:
Iran’s FM Araghchi to MEET Russian Pres Putin on Monday — Axios
To discuss conflict with Israel
Adding:
Russia, IAEA have NO evidence that Iran allegedly wanted to obtain nuclear weapons - Putin to Sky News Arabia
Russia has repeatedly informed Israel about lack of evidence of Iran's alleged intentions to acquire nuclear weapons, the President added.