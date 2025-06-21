⚠️ US used negotiations to ‘COVER UP’ plan to attack Iran – FM Araghchi

💬 “We don’t know HOW we can trust them anymore. What they did was, in fact, a betrayal of diplomacy,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized.

Adding:

Iran’s FM Araghchi to MEET Russian Pres Putin on Monday — Axios

To discuss conflict with Israel

Adding:

Russia, IAEA have NO evidence that Iran allegedly wanted to obtain nuclear weapons - Putin to Sky News Arabia

Russia has repeatedly informed Israel about lack of evidence of Iran's alleged intentions to acquire nuclear weapons, the President added.