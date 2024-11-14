Ukrainian forces have blown up a bridge at Ternovskay Dam on Vovcha River to block Russian forces from breaking through from the east of the town of Kurakhovo. Russian Telegram sources released videos on November 12, 2024, the moment of the controlled detonation by Ukrainian troops using explosives, not by missile do! Two sappers are seen in the bushes nearby, who get up and calmly walk away after the powerful blast. While it has become a national tradition for some Ukrainian media outlets to claim that Russian forces destroyed the dam. The footage shows a deliberate explosion in an area under Kiev's control! Previously, Ukrainian counterattack on the same bridge appeared to have been thwarted, and now they are trying to do it again. Now, the explosion has caused the dam to break, but there has been no independent confirmation of flooding and no injuries in the desperate act of Zelensky regime. They continue to repeat the same tactics, and are now trying to push the Russian assault units beyond the first line of defense east of Kurakhovo. Nevertheless, Russia has captured 15% of the important Ukrainian stronghold in the southwest of Donetsk region and organized the defense of the city, which is now threatened from three sides and is close to Ukrainian supply lines.

This shows that the Ukrainian situation around Kurakhovo is very difficult, apparently leading to the process of abandoning Kurakhovo in the short term and Ukrainian channels are starting to write. It doesn't look good, Ukrainian troops have found themselves in an operational encirclement, even a group of soldiers from the 79th Brigade carried out mass surrender and desertion to the Russian army, as per the latest footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

