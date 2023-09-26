Etymology - Disciple

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video we try and go in deeper depth of the etymology of ' Disciple ', so we may know what it really means... And not be duped by people always claiming to be disciples of Christ ... but they never spend any time studying.. and digging.
Hope it helps
Cambridge : https://www.etymonline.com/word/disciple
eSword : https://e-sword.net/