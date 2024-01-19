Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ladies and Gentlemen this is The Royal Navy! - Navy Ship Collided into it's Minesweeper Ship while Berthing in Bahrain yesterday
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
222 views
Published a month ago

Ladies and gentlemen... The Royal Navy! HMS Chiddingfold and HMS Bangor collided while berthing in Bahrain yesterday.

An image of External consequences of a collision in Bahrain between two British Navy minesweepers was found so added as thumbnail.

The minesweeper HMS Chiddingfold (M37) emerged victorious.

Adding more 20th:  A British Navy ship rammed its minesweeper

▪️HMS Chiddingfold rammed HMS Bangor at the pier at the base in Bahrain, the “attacked” ship received a hole. The investigation is being led by a special team from the Royal Navy.


Video poster said;

🐻 Remember, the UK said it will be "the first line of defense" in case Russia "attacks Europe"

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket