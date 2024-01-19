Ladies and gentlemen... The Royal Navy! HMS Chiddingfold and HMS Bangor collided while berthing in Bahrain yesterday.

The minesweeper HMS Chiddingfold (M37) emerged victorious.

Adding more 20th: A British Navy ship rammed its minesweeper

▪️HMS Chiddingfold rammed HMS Bangor at the pier at the base in Bahrain, the “attacked” ship received a hole. The investigation is being led by a special team from the Royal Navy.



🐻 Remember, the UK said it will be "the first line of defense" in case Russia "attacks Europe"