Have the Gods Returned? Did the Ancients Warn Us? w/ Jonathan Cahn









Follow on my new Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.comShow more





Jonathan Cahn is a Jewish minister and New York Times best selling author. His latest book, "The Return of the Gods" takes the reader on a journey from an ancient parable, the ancient inscriptions in Sumer, Assyria, and Babylonia that become the puzzle pieces behind what is taking place in our world to this day, specifically in America. Cahn has spoken on Capitol Hill, at the United Nations, and to millions of people around the world. He is known for opening the deep mysteries of Scripture and bringing forth messages of prophetic import. Cahn leads Hope of the World ministry, an international outreach of teaching, evangelism, and compassion projects for the world’s most needy. You can purchase his book at https://www.booksbyjonathancahn.com and learn more about his work at https://www.hopeoftheworld.org





Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop





MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.





Show less









CSID: a6813957f50696b1









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co