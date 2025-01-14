"Bird Flu" Biomedical Terrorism Confirmed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Journalist & Researcher Jon Fleetwood joins Maria Zeee to discuss the evidence for the planned launch of "bird flu," detailing how the industry of biomedical terrorism plans to continue their war on humanity. Listeners may be surprised to learn who some of the key players are.
