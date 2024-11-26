BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
We need to restore peace, rather than responding - Mike Waltz, president-elect's pick for National Security Advisor - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
25 views • 6 months ago

Waltz says Trump's very concerned about recent escalations  and where it's going, stressing in 2nd vid "We need to restore peace, rather than responding".

Part 1 video description said this: 

TRUMP AND BIDEN ARE ONE TEAM, says president-elect's pick for National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (1st video), warning U.S' adversaries against attempting to pit the 2 administrations against each other. 

Since Biden is throwing Trump into pit with drastic escalation pitting him against Russia in near-nuclear war, are you sure the glove fits the hand, Waltz? 

(They don't need help in that, though! 🤨) because they're "hand and glove", said in first video.


