We need to restore peace, rather than responding - Mike Waltz, president-elect's pick for National Security Advisor - part 2

Waltz says Trump's very concerned about recent escalations and where it's going, stressing in 2nd vid "We need to restore peace, rather than responding".
Part 1 video description said this:
TRUMP AND BIDEN ARE ONE TEAM, says president-elect's pick for National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (1st video), warning U.S' adversaries against attempting to pit the 2 administrations against each other.
Since Biden is throwing Trump into pit with drastic escalation pitting him against Russia in near-nuclear war, are you sure the glove fits the hand, Waltz?
(They don't need help in that, though! 🤨) because they're "hand and glove", said in first video.