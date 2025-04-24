Adriana Buccianti for Trumpets of Patriots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meet Adriana Buccianti a candidate for the Scullin electorate (northern suburbs of Melbourne) representing Trumpets of Patriots in the coming Federal Election. She took time out from handing out 'how to vote' sheets to share some of the things her party stands for. This was videoed at the Epping early voting location, after midday, Thursday 24 April 2025.