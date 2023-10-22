Daniel O'Connor The Building of the Third Temple, The Antichrist and the ET Deception!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother and Refuge of the End Times
Oct 22, 2023
Daniel O'Connor explains how the building of the Third Temple in Israel links to the Antichrist and the ET Deception! From his recent podcast with Mother and Refuge of the End Times! See the full podcast here: https://youtube.com/live/_h3_t3IJMbE?feature=share
Daniel O'Connor's book: Only Man Bears His Image: The Biblical, Catholic, & Scientific Case Against Aliens, UFO Deceptions, Sentient AI, and Other Sci-Fi Disguised Demons & Psyops Heralding the Antichrist https://a.co/d/cSEFdOQ
