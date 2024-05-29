"SELL OUT" CONTENT CREATORS AREN'T FOOLING ANYONE (SHARE)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remarque88
May 26, 2024
MONETISED YOUR SOUL? YEAH.... WE NOTICED
Bernie Sanders (YouTube clip) It is not antisemitic to demand an end to the humanitarian disaster in Gaza - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-dTKLjH_7A
Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bVyEslYkhlyi/