'They don't care who dies': Exclusive look inside notorious drug cartels

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BROKEN GOVERNMENTS: Retired DEA Special Agents Steve Murphy and Javier Pena comment on the growing crisis at the U.S. southern border, the stronghold the cartels have on communities, and more on NEWSMAX's The Record with Greta Van Susteren.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html