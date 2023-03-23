READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119 AYIN

READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119

121 AYIN. I have done justice and righteousness; Do not leave me to my oppressors.

122 Be surety for Your servant for good; Do not let the proud oppress me.

123 My eyes fail from seeking Your salvation And Your righteous word.

124 Deal with Your servant according to Your mercy, And teach me Your statutes.

125 I am Your servant; Give me understanding, That I may know Your testimonies.

126 It is time for You to act, O LORD, For they have regarded Your law as void.

127 Therefore I love Your commandments More than gold, yes, than fine gold!

128 Therefore all Your precepts concerning all things I consider to be right; I hate every false way.

(Ps. 119:121-128 NKJ)