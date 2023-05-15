NASA Hides the Truth About Issedon Tholus on Mars

[This is a revised version of the video of the same title. The earlier version has now been deleted. The revision consists mainly in the correcting of the units of the latitude coordinate values of the east and west vertices and centre of the square portion of the golden rectangle which fits the depression of the landscape surrounding the mountain of Issedon Tholus. The units have been corrected to sacred radians rather than sacred degrees.]





Besides the huge mountains of Olympus Mons and the Tharsis Montes, Mars is home to many smaller mountains which are not given much attention. NASA describes Issedon Tholus as being a shield volcano which is approximately circular with a diameter of about 55 km and a height of 826 meters. It is given the coordinates of 36.05° N and 265.17° E. No caldera is mentioned. However, upon conducting my own investigation, I discovered the presence of an arrowhead formation inside what looks to be a caldera just south of the NASA designated centre of the mountain. The tip of the arrowhead has the amazing coordinates of 36° N and 36° W (Sharonov Tower Prime Meridian). Futhermore, I show that Issedon Tholus is located inside of a rectangular depression which has the dimensions of a golden rectangle. The rectangle is sized in terms of sacred degrees (1.25 times the size of regular degrees). The coordinates of the centre and vertices of the golden rectangle all make reference to the golden mean φ (1.6180), and all of the latitude coordinates are referenced to the Arsia Mons Prime Latitude. All of these discovers point to the artificiality of Issedon Tholus. Hence, it must be a pyramid rather than a mountain. Its occurrence inside a rectangular depression reminds one of the Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia or of a Hindu Shiva Linga. Hence, the Issedon Tholus complex might actually be a temple rather than simply a pyramid.





A short summary of my discoveries of ancient Martian coordinate systems and prime meridians is given to make this material more understandable.





Background material for this video can be found in my books “Intelligent Mars II: Code of the Craters” and “Intelligent Mars III: Aum and the Architect”, and on my Brighteon channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/epiphi



