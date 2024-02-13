Maria Zeee - Quick Clip review, the real meaning of Human

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this quick clip review, I take a look at the real meaning of Human... and like always, it doesn't mean what you think it means. Yet most social media commentators will use the term not realising it is a reference to a lower animal.
Maria Zeee interviews Jason Dean and I take a 3 min clip to review with a focus on the "Human Being"
Maria's Full Video: https://zeeemedia.com/interview/uncensored-dr-jason-dean-new-micropatch-needle-agenda-to-advance-transhumanism/ Human Definition on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIVkrFWmMjE