328 p1 How to use it

How to Use It One of the great difficulties in the new order of thought is that we are likely to indulge in too much theory and too little practice. As a matter of fact, we only know as much as we can prove by actual demonstration. That which we cannot prove may, or may not, be true but that which we can prove certainly must be, and is, the truth. Of course, the theory of any scientific principle goes beyond its application, at any given stage of the unfoldment of that principle, and the evolution of its accomplishments. If this were not true, there would be no progress in any science. The sciences are objectively real to us only in so far as we demonstrate them, and until demonstrated they are suppositional, so far as practical results are concerned. If there is any field of research where the practical application is necessary, it is in the metaphysical field, the reason being that the principle of metaphysics seems less tangible to the average person than does the principle of other sciences. As a matter of fact, all principles are as intangible, but the world at large has not yet come to consider the Principle of mental practice in the same light that it considers other given principles of life and action. Its apparent intangibility is lessened whenever and wherever anyone actually demonstrates the supremacy of spiritual thought force over apparent material resistance. It is easy enough to rush about shouting that there are no sick people, but this will never heal those who appear to be sick. It is easy to proclaim that there are no needy. Anyone can say this, whether he be wise or otherwise. If we are to prove such statements to be facts in our experience, we shall be compelled to do more than announce a principle, no matter how true it may be. There is no doubt about the immutability and the availability of the Law. The Law is Infinite. It is right where we happen to be at any given time. It occupies all space and fills every form with differentiations of Itself. The Law also flows through us, because It flows through everything, and since we exist, It must be in and through us. This is the crux of the whole matter. Infinite and immutable as the Law is-ever-present and available as It must be, the potential possibility of all human probability—It must flow through us in order to manifest for us. It has been proved that by thinking correctly and by a conscious mental use of the law of Mind, we can cause It to do definite things for us, through us. By conscious thinking, we give conscious direction to It, and It, consciously or unconsciously, responds to our advance along the line of our conscious, or subjective, direction. It must and will respond to everyone, because It is Law and law is no respecter of persons. We are surrounded by an intelligent force and substance, from which all things come—the ultimate Essence, in the invisible and subjective world, of all visible and objective forms and conditions. It is around us in its original state, ready and willing to take form through the impulse of our creative belief. It works for us by flowing through us. This law we did not create; this law we cannot change. We can use It correctly only as we understand and use It according to Its nature. Hence, it follows that if we believe that It will not work, It really works by appearing to 'not work.' When we believe that It cannot and will not, then, according to the principle, It DOES NOT. But when It does not, It still does —only It does according to our belief that It will not. This is our own punishment through the law of cause and effect; we do not enter in because of our doubts and fears. It is not a punishment imposed upon us by the Spirit of God, but an automatic result of failing constructively to use the Law of God.