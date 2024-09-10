Family of American citizen killed by IDF demands independent US probe.

Adding from today:

BREAKING: IDF Concludes Investigation into Murder of American Citizen in West Bank

The Israeli Army has found that it was ‘highly probable” that the American citizen was “injured” as a result of an “indirect and unintended hit by IDF fire aimed at a central instigator." (Kann News)

Strange wording for a deliberate sniper shot to the head of an unarmed civilian at a peaceful protest.





