Russian Nightmare! Hundreds of Advanced German Vector Drones Already in Ukraine

US Military News





June 24, 2023





Germany has demonstrated strong support for Ukraine by actively assisting with equipment and weapons in its conflict with Russia. This assistance includes provisions obtained from both the Federal Armed Forces' inventory and deliveries from the industry. The funding for these provisions comes from the Federal Government's allocated funds for enhancing security capabilities.





The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine recently made its third purchase of 300 Vector systems, building on previous orders of 105 Vector systems in January 2023 and 33 Vector systems in August 2022. The Vector drone, equipped with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, enables Ukrainian forces to rapidly collect vital intelligence and achieve a strategic edge.









Interestingly, at a time when many German politicians were skeptical about supplying weapons to Kyiv, Ukraine was already utilizing Vector drones. These drones, however, were not classified as weapons, making it easier for the German Ministry of Economic Affairs to grant swift export approval.





Thank you, hopefully useful!





For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZJvoFNG9vA



