Totalitarianism Rising-Keep Calm And Embrace The Suck

Wisdom for the rough times ahead by Command Sergeant Major Don Purdy: https://web.archive.org/web/20220116235626/https://4gwtimes.blogspot.com/2018/11/a-war-heros-advice-csm-ret-don-purdy.html Chuck Baldwin article regarding gun/car/etc confiscations: https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4416/They-ARE-Coming-For-Our-Guns-Our-Cars-And-Everything-Else.aspx Organic Prepper-FedNow live-more on coming cbdc/mark of the beast: https://www.theorganicprepper.com/fednow-is-live/#new_tab video of ATF "knock and talk": https://masondixonsurvivalistassociation.wordpress.com/2023/07/20/door-to-door-seizures-will-never-happen-right/ One of the great underpinnings of totalitarianism was spoken by the perverse and destructive Soviet communist Lavrentiy Beria "Show me the man and I will show you the crime." This is a plot and a ploy that we are seeing played out against Donald Trump daily by the suborned-to-communism Feral Bastion of Ignominy and the Dept of Injustice.