BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I am looking for an American partner for 0ur Medellin Nature Lodge and Gardens in Colombia. We are chillin out over the Easter Holiday listening to some tunes. Check out the view on this video.
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
203 views • 04/10/2023

www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com

By the way,  I am looking for an American investor or partner to buy into our property- 50% partner -  here in Medellin, Colombia.  If you might have some interest you can contact me by e mail: [email protected].  I am having the house appraised and can also provide financing.  Many Americans are moving here and we have been here for about 6 years now.  We bought one of the best properties in a guard gated 24 hr secure residential development.  Medellin is a safe modern city and tourism in on fire with tons of young people coming here .  It is also very affordable .



Keywords
propertycolombiamedellin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy