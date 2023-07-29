COVID "Vaccine" Data FINALLY Displayed in the U.S. House of Representatives!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene displays some of the horrific VAERS data in the U.S. House of Representatives on the mRNA COVID poison death shots.
VAERS COVID "Vaccine" Adverse Event Reports:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
Video posted on 7/27/23 by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: https://twitter.com/MegnaAve/status/1684954073068437505?t=FrN4OKBRDSD_76Z9ouuRrQ&s=03