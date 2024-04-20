BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'The Prime Minister clearly needs to step down' says MP Kevin Vuong
80 views • 04/20/2024

Rebel News


April 20, 2024


http://RebelFieldReports.com | Following the foreign interference commission, the independent member of Parliament said, 'The Prime Minister needs to clearly step down. He needs to follow his father and take a walk now, not in the snow, but on the beach, since he loves to surf so damn much.'

Visit Rebel News for more on this story ►https://rebelne.ws/3U4PHvz


Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.


Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4qibgx-the-prime-minister-clearly-needs-to-step-down-says-mp-kevin-vuong.html

justin trudeaucanadaprime ministermpstep downrebel newskevin vuong
