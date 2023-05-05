BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bombshell email: Former CIA Dir. Mike Morell pleaded John Brennan to sign "spies who lied"
20 views • 05/05/2023

🚨BREAKING: Bombshell email reveals Former CIA Director Mike Morell pleading John Brennan to sign his name to "spies who lied" intel letter claiming Hunter Biden laptop story was "Russian disinformation" to give Biden a "talking point to push back on Trump" during the debates.


Former CIA Director John Brennan and former DNI James Clapper will now be forced to testify before the House Weaponization subcommittee about the statement they signed in 2020 discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian propaganda.


Just the News founder John Solomon on Thursday evening obtained an email showing former CIA Director Mike Morell, the guy who organized the ‘spies who lie’ letter, pleading with Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan to sign his name to the letter.



Mike Morell wanted to give Joe Biden a “talking point to push back on Trump” during the debates.”


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/bombshell-email-shows-ex-acting-cia-director-mike-morell-pleading-with-john-brennan-to-sign-spies-who-lie-letter-to-give-biden-a-talking-point-to-push-back-on-trump-during-debates/

 

john solomonjust the newsmike morellspies who lie letter
