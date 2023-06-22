21 Facts About CBDCs & Vaccine Passports In Their Own Words (Schwab, Harari, Carstens, Tedros, Blair, BIS, IMF, WEF)

There is something that you MUST UNDERSTAND and KEEP IN MIND while you're watching this compilation, so I want to point out something very important to everyone! Of course every snippet in this compilation is important, however, please pay special attention to the snippet at 04:08, where Klaus Schwab says the following - "Se Differenz of sis fourz industrial revolution is…, it doesn’t change what you are doing, it change you! If you take a genetic editing! Eeeehh, just as an example. It’s YOU who are changed. And of course sis has a big impact on your identity!"

WHAT IS HE SAYING HERE!! He is saying, that under the system of LEGAL law, that this globalist crime syndicate has placed all PERSONS under, everyone that has accepted their gene editing inoculations, is not even recognized or acknowledged as a PERSON anymore. Anyone that has allowed their God created and God given genes to be edited by humans, has now become PROPERTY of the human patent holder of the gene editing shit that has been injected into one's body.

That body is now NO longer a God created biological human body, for it is now an artificial & patented cyborg. That body can now no longer claim to be sovereign, for it is no longer a God creation, but it is now a patented human creation. And therefore it cannot be a sovereign human (anymore).

Under the current LEGAL system, a person is ALSO not recognized as a living human being. These are important things to understand. A living human being is Created by God, and is a sovereign. A PERSON is a LEGAL FICTION, created by the globalist crime syndicate run "State"! A legal fiction is a CONTRACT, I.E. the "Birth" certificate that the corporate crime syndicate printed, and that your parents agreed to sign. From the moment the "Birth" certificate is signed you have become a PERSON. A LEGAL FICTION. A legal fiction is not recognized as to be a living human. With the gene editing the corporate globalist mafia is taking it one step further. With the consent of the person to be gene edited, now the gene of that person has become the property of the patent holder.

IN THE GLOBALIST LEGAL SYSTEM, THIS HAS INDEED A BIG IMPACT ON YOUR IDENTITY!!