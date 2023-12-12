Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DHS Whistleblower EXPOSES America's HIDDEN Child Trafficking Ring
Vigilent Citizen
Published 2 months ago

MIRRORED from Redacted

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAD9LwGsHQA&t=108s&ab_channel=Redacted

Nov 24, 2023

The American government is the largest facilitator of child trafficking in the world. Every year thousands of unaccompanied minors are brought across the U.S. border in a coordinate trafficking ring funded in part by U.S. tax payers. These children are then sold off as slaves and worse. Aaron Stevenson is a DHS whistleblower who is trying to stop it. You can sign the petition at https://truthtrench.org/defendthechildren/

child traffickingwhistleblowerfundedtax payeramerican governmentaaron stevenson

