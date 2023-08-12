Pumping Water Without Blades - Magnetic Pumps - Future of Propulsion?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two Bit da Vinci
August 12, 2023
Magnetic water pumps with no moving parts recently took the internet by storm with multi-million-view YouTube videos showing you how to build one at home. While most of those videos are fake, MHD isn’t. It’s a very real field of physics, and its applications are super surprising. So how do they work and what might they allow us to do? Let's figure this out together!
We'll be talking about;
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7aHS340EG0