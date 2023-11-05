BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Beautiful Things Make us Happy – Beauty Explained
23 views • 11/05/2023

It’s hard to define what makes something beautiful, but we seem to know beauty when we see it. Why is that and how does beauty affect our subconscious? This video was a collaboration with the creative agency Sagmeister & Walsh as a contribution to their upcoming Beauty exhibition at the MAK Vienna from October 23rd onwards. https://tinyurl.com/ycxzsz8p

