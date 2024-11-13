A Year in the Life of a Farmer/Activist

👁️Forgive me… a personal post, to make sense of the past year of (my) life… inextricably influenced by the world… so I stitched it all together… the mundane, the inspiring, and most crucially, the heartbreaking, and the grief, frustration, & outrage, because WE NEED CHANGE.❗️ And We Need it NOW‼️ Free Palestine or what are we even doing❔ 🇵🇸

Emo rap is by NF, Rock song is by Fire From The Gods